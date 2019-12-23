ISLAMABAD: Shinzo Abe Sonoura Kentaro, Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs to the Japanese premier, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan and Kentaro discussed the matter of mutual interests and enhancement of Pakistan-Japan bilateral relations. The meeting was also attended by Japan Ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda, and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari.

Both sides agreed for sending trained Pakistani manpower to Japan for employment.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad and Tokyo have signed an agreement earlier in the day for providing employment to trained Pakistani labourers in Japan.

The newly-signed memorandum of cooperation will be beneficial for trained labour-power of Pakistan to get employment in Japan which is being said a major milestone for enhancing bilateral ties between both countries.

Earlier in the day, Kentaro Sonoura also met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including overall regional security situation were discussed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region, the military’s media wing said, adding both the sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

