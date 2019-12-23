Pakistan, Japan sign agreement for employment of trained labourers

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and Tokyo have signed an agreement for providing employment to trained Pakistani labourers in Japan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Adviser to Japanese premier, Japan Ambassador to Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other high-level officials.

The newly-signed memorandum of cooperation will be beneficial for trained labour-power of Pakistan to get employment in Japan which is being said a major milestone for enhancing bilateral ties between both countries.

While addressing the ceremony, Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda said that it is a special day for both nation as the recently signed agreement will play a key role in strengthening ties between Pakistan and Japan. He added that Japanese language and technical expertise are essential for getting employment in Japan as the country needs approximately 340,000 trained labour-power.

Zulfiqar Bukhari said Pakistan will also get benefits after employment of its trained labour-power in Japan. He highlighted that 65 per cent of the Pakistan population ages below 35 years and employment opportunities are present in 14 sectors of Japan. The special assistant urged youth to especially focus on the information technology field citing future needs.

On December 20, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda had met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari for a pre-discussion on the agreement which is signed on Monday (today).

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the two sides had discussed a wide range of issues related to trade, tourism and manpower.

The ambassador informed that Japan will build a network, in collaboration with language universities in Pakistan, and carry out 3 to 6 months language proficiency course with e-learning facilities for far-flung areas so as to accommodate the maximum number of Pakistanis to work in Japan.

While acknowledging the diligence and social conduct, the ambassador showed his highest gratitude towards 25,000 Pakistanis residing and working in Japan.

He further added that Japan is encouraging foreign workers, mostly from ASEAN Region who are predominantly Muslims and requested Pakistan to assist Japan in creating a comfortable environment for Muslim workers in Japan.

The ambassador also stressed on encouraging bilateral trade and tourism and facilitating the process by introducing flights to Karachi via Bangkok from Japan.

