Japan’s ambassador, Zulfiqar Bukhari discuss trade ties

ISLAMABAD: Japan’s ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari for a pre-discussion on the memorandum of collaboration (MoC) to be signed by both sides on 23rd of December, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues related to trade, tourism and manpower.

The ambassador informed that Japan will build a network, in collaboration with language universities in Pakistan, and carry out 3 to 6 months language proficiency course with e-learning facilities for far flung areas so as to accommodate maximum number of Pakistanis to work in Japan.

While acknowledging the diligence and social conduct, the ambassador showed his highest gratitude towards 25,000 Pakistanis residing and working in Japan.

He further added that Japan is encouraging foreign workers, mostly from ASEAN Region who are predominantly Muslims and requested Pakistan to assist Japan in creating a comfortable environment for Muslim workers in Japan.

The ambassador also stressed on encouraging bilateral trade and tourism, and facilitating the process by introducing flights to Karachi via Bangkok from Japan.

The MoC will be signed by both sides on 23rd of December which will enable Pakistani skilled workers to work in Japan in 14 different sectors.

