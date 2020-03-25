Popular Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi showered love on his wife Naimal Khawar with a heartfelt note.

He took to Instagram to share a two-year old picture of the duo when the artist gifted her a painting.

“We took this picture almost 2 yrs ago when i asked my artist friend for a painting & she made me this beautiful calligraph,” he wrote.

Back then, the heartthrob had no idea he will get married to her. “I had absolutely no idea that this friend of mine will become my wife and Allah’s most precious gift for me.”

Hamza Ali Abbasi thanked God for blessing him with Naimal: “Thank you Allah for making me fall in love with this amazing and beautiful human being and thank you for making her love me back. 7 months have gone by since we got married and i thank Allah for every second i spend with you.”

He concluded with telling his wife “I LOVE YOU.”

The Waar actor quit showbiz industry in November and vowed to spend his life to spread message of Islam.

