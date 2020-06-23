Hamza Shahbaz -like ‘corrupt’ politicians more dangerous than corona: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan on Tuesday said that corrupt politicians like Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in the society are more dangerous than coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting video link meeting of Punjab information officers, Chohan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz make a quick buck through money laundering and assets beyond means.

“All plunderers and corrupts will be arrested as transparent accountability process has begun,” he said in the meeting.

He said that training courses have been initiated in DGPR on the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore.

During the meeting, they agreed to enhance Inter-provincial coordination and promotion of relationships between the two provinces.

Speaking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government will extend its all-out cooperation for development and prosperity of Balochistan.

The Chief Minister informed that the Punjab government will soon complete Cardiology Hospital, Rescue 1122 and other projects in Balochistan.

