LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s judicial remand ended today, the court during today’s hearing increased his judicial remand by 14 days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly was presented before the court for a trial pertaining to Ramzan Sugar Mills and Assets Beyond Means investigations which are as yet, ongoing against him.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s father Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had also been summoned by the court to which he had requested immunity from a court appearance and was coincidentally a no-show.

The Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) was to be questioned in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case along with the Ashiana Housing case.

Accountability Court judge, Jawad Ul Hassan held the hearing of both the accused.

The case was thus adjourned till the 16th of October, the day Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s judicial remand ends.

