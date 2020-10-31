Officials issued show-cause notice over failing to produce Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: The accountability court has served show-cause notices to the government and police officers over failing to produce Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The show-cause notices have been served to secretary home department, Superintendent Central Jail, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Superintendent Police (SP) headquarters and other officers.

The officials were directed to appear in the next hearing to clarify their positions for not producing Hamza Shehbaz in the hearing on Saturday.

Moreover, the accountability court’s judge termed the report presented by the jail superintendent ‘unsatisfactory’. The judge remarked that it is a sensitive matter and such attitude of accused persons poses dangers to the judicial system.

Read: Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza Shehbaz rejects travelling by bullet-proof van

The judge hinted contempt of court action against the responsible persons over the violation of orders.

Prior to the issuance of show-cause notice, the court reserved a verdict over a written response submitted by the jail officials for failing to produce Hamza.

According to deputy superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail Usama Ahmed, the authorities handed over Hamza Shehbaz to judicial officials at 8:25 am today, however, he rejected to travel by the bullet-proof van.

Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry remarked that whether the accused persons would decide about selecting vehicles to appear in the court or other people will be granted permission to choose a car of their own choice.

He remarked that where were the jail officials to fulfil their responsibility to ensure the production of accused persons over court orders.

Read: Court issues order on Hamza Shehbaz’s plea for facilities in jail

Later, the judge served show-cause notices to the government and police officers over failing to comply with the court orders.

Earlier in the day, Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption reference against Hamza Shehbaz today.

A judicial officer apprised the accountability court that the accused rejected to travel by bullet-proof van to appear in the hearing. He said that a bullet-proof vehicle is present inside the jail, however, Hamza is not coming out of his prison cell. He added that the warrants against Hamza were presented in the court.

Later, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till November 10.

Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry also directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce its witnesses in the next hearing and asked authorities to modify the date on the warrants of Hamza.

Comments

comments