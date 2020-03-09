Producer and actor Hareem Farooq has revealed how a car accident changed her life completely as she acknowledged the role of her family and friends whose support allowed her to come out of a depression phase during the period.

Speaking during ARY News’ show Har Lamha Purjosh, the ‘Dobara Phir Se’ actress revealed how a car accident changed her life.

حریم فاروق کا خطرناک ایکسیڈنٹ اور کس طرح اس واقعے نے ان کی زندگی کو تبدیل کردیا Posted by Waseem Badami on Monday, March 9, 2020

The actor while narrating the tragic episode said that her vehicle met a road accident in Islamabad at the end of 2013. “Since then I have never travelled without fastening my seat belt,” she said.

The actor said that her right arm was completely broken during the accident.

“It was during my first drama project when this happened and lucky for me that the surgery went successful as doctors advised me to adopt natural healing process,” she said.

Describing the depression phase she suffered after the injury, Hareem Farooq said that becoming handicapped after doing so much activity fell like a bomb shell on her.

“However my friends and family supported me and brought me out of this phase,” she said adding that it also brought him closer to the God.

“It gave clarity to my mind as I realized respecting and giving importance to all those blessings bestowed upon me from the God,” the actor said.

