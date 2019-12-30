Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hareem Farooq is hooked to ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Hareem Farooq

Renowned actress Hareem Farooq is the latest add addition to popular drama Meray Paas Tum Ho’s fan club. She is all praise for the show and it’s cast. 

The Dusri Bivi actor took to Twitter to appreciate ARY Digital’s drama which has become the talk of the town these days.

The starlet said she finally understood the hype around the drama.

Got a chance to watch #MerePassTumHo and finally understood the hype! (Well deserved) I must say what exceptionally brilliant performances by @iamhumayunsaeed @adnanactor @Ayezakhan_ak #saveranadeem! @nadeembaigg you have outdone yourself! I am officially hooked!” she wrote.

Actor Humayun Saeed who plays Danish in the drama thanked her and said: “Thank u Hareem jee.”

The show has left fans hooked to their screens every Saturday night owing to its star-studded cast and interesting storyline. It stars Adnan Siddiqui, Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and Savera Nadeem as well.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Pakistan ranked 3rd adventure travel destination for 2020

Lifestyle

‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Andrew Dunbar dies

Lifestyle

Box Office: ‘Little Women’ start strong as ‘Rise of…

Lifestyle

Mahira Khan calls for exemplary punishment to ‘monsters’ child abusers


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close