Hareem Farooq is hooked to ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Renowned actress Hareem Farooq is the latest add addition to popular drama Meray Paas Tum Ho’s fan club. She is all praise for the show and it’s cast.

The Dusri Bivi actor took to Twitter to appreciate ARY Digital’s drama which has become the talk of the town these days.

The starlet said she finally understood the hype around the drama.

“Got a chance to watch #MerePassTumHo and finally understood the hype! (Well deserved) I must say what exceptionally brilliant performances by @iamhumayunsaeed @adnanactor @Ayezakhan_ak #saveranadeem! @nadeembaigg you have outdone yourself! I am officially hooked!” she wrote.

Got a chance to watch #MerePassTumHo and finally understood the hype! (Well deserved) i must say what exceptionally brilliant performances by @iamhumayunsaeed @adnanactor @Ayezakhan_ak #saveranadeem! @nadeembaigg you have outdone yourself! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 iam officially hooked! — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) December 29, 2019

Actor Humayun Saeed who plays Danish in the drama thanked her and said: “Thank u Hareem jee.”

The show has left fans hooked to their screens every Saturday night owing to its star-studded cast and interesting storyline. It stars Adnan Siddiqui, Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and Savera Nadeem as well.

Comments

comments