Female relatives probed in Hareem Fatima rape, murder case

KOHAT: The police have initiated a probe into the rape and murder of a three-old girl in Kohat, Hareem Fatima, and investigated the female relatives of the victim, ARY NEWS reported.

The Kohat police spokesman said that they have launched the probe and investigating it from all angles. “We have included some female relatives of Hareem Fatima in the inquiry process,” he said while hoping that they would soon arrest the culprits involved in the heinous act.

It is pertinent to mention here that a three-year-old girl, Hareem Fatima, was murdered after being allegedly sexually assaulted in Kohat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to details, Hareem Fatima went out of her house in Khattak Colony area on Wednesday afternoon and did not return till evening.

The family got worried regarding her whereabouts and approached the Mills area police check-post and got a missing complaint registered with them. The next morning, the body of Hareem Fatima was found from a nearby water drain.

DIG Kohat visited the crime scene as investigators collected evidence to examine it forensically. A post-mortem report into the incident revealed that the minor girl was strangulated.

The IG KP while taking notice of the incident directed the concerned officials to expedite the probe and arrest the culprits involved in it as soon as possible.

Social media was also abuzz over the incident with netizens demanding strict action against those found involved in it besides urging the authorities to devise proper mechanisms to avert such incidents in the future.

Comments

comments