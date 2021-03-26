Hareem Fatima’s murder: IG KP orders to arrest culprits 

KOHAT: In yet another horrific act of child abuse, a three-year-old girl, Hareem Fatima, was murdered after being allegedly sexually assaulted in Kohat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Hareem Fatima went out of her house in Khattak Colony area on Wednesday afternoon and did not return till evening.

The family got worried regarding her whereabouts and approached the Mills area police check-post and got a missing complaint registered with them. The next morning, the body of Hareem Fatima was found from a nearby water drain.

DIG Kohat visited the crime scene as investigators collected evidence to examine it forensically. A post-mortem report into the incident revealed that the minor girl was strangulated.

The IG KP while taking notice of the incident directed the concerned officials to expedite the probe and arrest the culprits involved in it as soon as possible.

Social media was also abuzz over the incident with netizens demanding strict action against those found involved in it besides urging the authorities to devise proper mechanisms to avert such incidents in the future.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a similar incident on March 23, a minor girl Zainab was found murdered after being sexually assaulted in Rawalpindi with her body being recovered from the neighbouring home.

Rawalpindi, police on Friday claimed to have three suspects including a woman in the case.

Suspects namely, Babar Maseh his wife and Adnan were taken into custody by the police in a rape and murder case after legal formalities. The Babar Maseh and Adnan have confessed to their crime of raping the minor.

