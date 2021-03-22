Female student allegedly raped for seven months in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: In yet another incident of sexual abuse in the country, a female student was allegedly raped and later blackmailed by three men in the Khairpur district of the Sindh province, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a teenage girl in her statement recorded to police has said that she was raped for seven months and blackmailed by three men who have also recorded her video.

SSP Khairpur took notice of the incident and directed police officials to register a case against the three accused. The police have started the search for suspects.

According to SSP Khairpur, the female student will undergo a medical examination after the registration of FIR.

In a similar rape incident reported last week, a 16-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Okara, a district of Punjab.

The rape victim girl, whose identity was kept secret said, she was kidnapped at gunpoint and later was sexually assaulted by two men and recorded the video. The incident took place in Okara’s village of 91-R.

According to the police, a case had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family after the rape was confirmed in the medical report of the victim.

