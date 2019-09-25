Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visited South Africa’s oldest mosque, Auwul Mosque, in Bo-Kaap, one of Cape Town’s oldest residential quarters and a former slave enclave with brightly-painted houses.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wore a cream headscarf and long dress, met Muslim and Christian religious leaders, including anti-apartheid cleric Michael Lapsley who lost both his hands and the sight in one eye from a parcel bomb sent by apartheid security forces.

They later took part in the area’s colourful heritage day activities and greeted a resident in her home.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and sixth in line to the throne, has been visiting southern Africa for two decades for holidays and conservation work.

He will travel alone on Thursday to Botswana, where he and Meghan holidayed shortly after they began dating in July 2016 and returned to in 2017 for a romantic getaway.

Harry then heads to Angola, visiting the landmine clearance project that featured in iconic photographs of his late mother, Princess Diana, during her campaign to ban landmines.

He ends the solo section of his tour in Malawi, where he will meet President Peter Mutharika.

