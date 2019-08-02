Hasil Bizenjo’s remarks about national institution unfounded: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has turned down Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo’s remarks that hinted at the manipulating the results of the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman.

The military spokesperson in his tweet stated, “Remarks by Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating head of national premier institution are unfounded.”

Remarks by Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating head of national premier institution are unfounded. The tendency to bring entire democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 1, 2019

“The tendency to bring entire democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy,” he continued.

On Thursday, Sadiq Sanjrani survived no-confidence move against him.

As per details, 50 votes had been cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate.

The secret voting on the no-confidence motion took place in the upper house. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

At the onset of the session, 64 senators had favoured the no-trust motion tabled by Raja Zafarul Haq, following which, the polling kicked off in the Senate.

