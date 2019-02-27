Hassan Siddiqui, PAF airman who downed Indian jet receives a hero’s welcome

Squadron Leader Hassan Siddiqui of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) received a hero’s welcome as soon as his plane touched down after downing an Indian jet which violated Pakistan’s territorial integrity on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the officials of PAF surrounded Siddiqui’s plane as soon as landed back after successfully engaging the Indian plane.

A jubilant Siddiqui in his rompers could be seen all smiles as he posed along with his colleagues.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the other hand, neighbours of Siddiqui gathered outside his home in Karachi, carrying national flag and chanting slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

Video: soldiers who captured Indian pilot showered with rose petals

Talking to ARY News, the public said that Siddiqui longed to serve Pakistan by joining the air force ever since he was a child.

“Today, he has made us all proud”, said one of his neighbours.

Meanwhile, citizens in Azad Kashmir town of Bhimber showered rose petals on the Pakistan Army convoy as it passed through the city after capturing Indian Air Force pilot, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Charged crowds lined up on sides of streets could be seen boosting the morale of the soldiers who captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Kumar after his plane was shot down by Pakistan Air Force earlier in the day.

