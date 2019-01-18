Hawala merchant confesses of illegal transactions worth Rs.960mn

ISLAMABAD: After revelations made by arrested hawala merchant Shakeel Jafrani, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to expand its investigation into money laundering case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the confessional statement of Shakeel Jafrani, rupees 960.50 mn were sent through hawala (illegal transaction) in Canada.

“The amount was sent to the brother of co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari’s alleged front man Younis Qidwai,” Jafrani said in his statement.

Detailing about the transaction, the accused said Lahore’s Usman Money Exchange Company was used to transfer the amount to Abdul Jabbar, the brother of Younis Qidwai.

The riders namely Muhammad Ashraf and Aamir were used for transformation of cash at the money exchange, he added in his statement in front of FIA’s officials.

Read more: Money laundering case: Interim bail of Zardari, Talpur extended till Jan 23

Meanwhile, the FIA’s authorities have also confirmed the authenticity of Jafrani’s statement through a ledger statement found from his laptop, USB, Mobile phone and the email record.

“A Dubai based offshore company Cam crown was used to send money through illegal means,” the officials said and added that through the international trading accounts of the same company, properties were also bought in Dubai.

The agency has also found details about opening of the bank accounts and operating letters from the company’s share holder Majid’s house.

