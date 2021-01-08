QUETTA: Local administration in Quetta has asked the Hazara community protestors to handover the bodies of seven Afghan nationals, who were killed in the Machh massacre, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the district administration approached the managing committee of the sit-in against the Machh killings. A four member-team head by the special magistrate sought key information from the protestors, including details of the relatives of the Machh victims.

The committee also asked the protestors to handover the dead bodies of seven Afghan nationals besides also presenting their relatives before the authorities.

The administration also asked the protestors to end their sit-in owing to COVID-19 spread and security threats.

“There is a deadlock in the negotiations owing to a lack of cooperation from the protestors,” the local authorities said while warning that the sit-in committee would be responsible for any untoward incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau has again appealed the bereaved families and the protesting members of Hazara community to bury the bodies of the miners killed in the Machh incident.

Read More: PM Imran promises to visit Quetta once Hazaras bury slain miners

Mir Ziaullah Langau said that the security forces have tightened the noose around the suspects involved in the Machh massacre. He maintained that the law enforcement agencies were collecting intelligence information, adding that the government would launch a large-scale operation to bring the culprits to justice.

The home minister confirmed that the Afghanistan government had formally requested to handover the bodies of its three citizens killed in the Machh incident.

