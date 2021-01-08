ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan promised on Friday to visit the families of slain coal miners to express solidarity with them once they bury their loved ones.

“If the bereaved families bury them today, I will go to Quetta today to meet the families of the deceased” the prime minister pledged while speaking at an event in Islamabad.

Also Read: Major Karachi roads blocked as sit-ins against Machh killings go on

He said all of their demands had been met as of Thursday but the Hazara mourners were insisting on his visit to Quetta as a condition for burial of the victims, which, he said, is uncalled for.

“One of their demands is that they will bury the victims once the prime minister comes [to Quetta],” the PM said, adding: “No premier is blackmailed like this in any country.”

Also Read: Balochistan CM Kamal removes DC, DPO

He said he first sent the interior minister and then two of his cabinet members to the Hazara community to speak and sympathise with them and deliver a message that the government shares their sorrow and pain and fully stands behind them.

The premier said the Machh incident is part of an Indian conspiracy to incite anarchy and sectarian strife in Pakistan. The Indian plot was to murder religious scholars of different schools of thought, he disclosed.

Comments

comments