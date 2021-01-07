Machh incident: Balochistan CM Kamal removes DC, DPO

QUETTA: Taking action over the Machh incident, Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday removed the concerned deputy commissioner (DC) and the district police officer (DPO) over their alleged failure in protecting people’s lives, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the chief minister removed the deputy commissioner of Kachhi and directed him to report to the S&GAD. Meanwhile, the concerned DPO has also been removed from his post.

Expressing his sorrow over the killing of 11 coal miners in Machh, Jam Kamal Khan directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security in the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 11 coal miners belonging to the Hazara community had been killed by unidentified terrorists in the Machh coalfield area on 4th of January. The incident had triggered protests in different parts of the country.

Read More: Prime minister will visit Machh mourners within this week, says Shibli Faraz

Federal information minister Shibli Faraz had said that the prime minister will visit Quetta to express condolence with the aggrieved of those killed in Muchh incident during this week.

Speaking to media, he had said negotiations were underway with the protestors to end the sit-ins, adding whatever transpired in the Machh incident was beyond words.

These incidents had taken place in the past as well and the perpetrators behind must meet their due fate, the federal minister had said adding, however, that some elements were always trying to create complications. The Hazara community members continued their protest against the Machh incident for a fourth consecutive day despite the federal government’s assurance of action against culprits. Meanwhile, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced compensation for the families of those who were killed in Balochistan’s Machh area.

