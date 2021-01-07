Prime minister will visit Machh mourners within this week, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Shibli Faraz said Thursday the Prime Minister will visit Quetta to express condolence with the aggrieved of those killed in Muchh incident, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, he said negotiations are underway with the protestors to end the sit-ins, adding whatever transpired in the Machh incident was beyond words.

These incidents have taken place in the past as well and the perpetrators behind must meet their due fate, the federal minister said adding, however, that some elements are always trying to create complications.

We have listened to the demands put up by the protestors none of which, he said, were unreasonable. The compensation money as announced will be soon disbursed amongst the victim families, Shibli Faraz said.

We want that the funeral rites of the martyrs are soon performed and they are buried, he said.

The federal minister remarked that it was not the right time or the right event to do politics over and said the country cannot be transformed into Sweden in two years with all its issues addressed.

Earlier it was reported that pmPrime Minister Imran Khan has decided in-principle to visit Quetta to express solidarity with the victims of Machh massacre,.

Sources within the cabinet said that the date and time of his visit will be kept secret due to security concerns. The prime minister can land in the Balochistan capital at any time, they added.

