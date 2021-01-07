QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided in-principle to visit Quetta to express solidarity with the victims of Machh massacre, reported ARY News.

Sources within the cabinet said that the date and time of his visit will be kept secret due to security concerns. The prime minister can land in the Balochistan capital at any time, they added.

The members of the Hazara community have been protesting in biting cold in Quetta for the last five days along with the dead bodies of the coal miners killed in Sunday’s terrorist attack.

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan urged the Hazara community to bury the coal miners and reassured the bereaved families that he will soon visit Quetta to offer condolences personally over their loss.

“I share your pain & have come to you before also to stand with you in your time of suffering. I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally,” the premier tweeted.

“I will never betray my people’s trust. Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace.”

