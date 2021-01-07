LAHORE/KARACHI: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is heading to Quetta to express solidarity with the families of Machh massacre victims.

Speaking to the media outside her Jati Umra residence before her departure for the Lahore airport to board a Quetta-bound flight, she said the Machh massacre is a highly deplorable and heartbreaking incident. The Hazara community had been experiencing this all for a long time, she added.

“This is a national tragedy. We ought not do politics over it,” she suggested, adding members of the Hazaras community protesting in bone-chilling cold with the coffins of the slain miners await the prime minister’s visit to show solidarity with them.

Maryam Nawaz lamented that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not visiting Quetta himself but sending his ministers and advisers.

“I am going to Quetta to offer condolences to the bereaved families on Nawaz Sharif’s instruction,” she said, adding she would request them to bury their loved ones.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was also scheduled to visit the Balochistal capital today, tweeted: “[I] Have been trying to reach Quetta with CM Sindh & Former PM [Yousuf Raza]Gillani. We’ve had to off load as the planes engine would not start. Trying to make other arrangements.”

He called upon the premier to accept the demands of the victims of terrorism protesting along with their dead for five days now.

Have been trying to reach Quetta with CM Sindh & Former PM Gillani. We’ve had to off load as the planes engine would not start. Trying to make other arrangements. PM must accept demands of the victims of terrorism protesting along with their dead for 5 days now. #HazaraKoJeenayDo — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 7, 2021

