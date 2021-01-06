ISLAMABAD: Urging members of the Hazara community to bury the coal miners that were killed in a brutal attack in Balochistan’s Machh, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured the bereaved families that he will soon visit Quetta to offer condolences personally over their loss.

The community continued a sit-in on Quetta’s Western Bypass with the coffins of miners for the fourth consecutive day today, refusing to end the protest and bury their loved ones until their demands are met.

The protesters have been demanding that the premier visit Quetta.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: “I want to reassure the Hazara families who lost their loved ones in a brutal terrorist attack in Machh that I am cogniscant of their suffering & their demands.”

He said the government is taking steps to prevent such attacks in the future and knew the country’s neighbour is instigating this sectarian terrorism.

I share your pain & have come to you before also to stand with you in your time of suffering. I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally. I will never betray my people’s trust. Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 6, 2021

“I share your pain & have come to you before also to stand with you in your time of suffering. I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally,” the premier said.

“I will never betray my people’s trust. Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace.”

