Sit-ins over Machh massacre cause traffic jams across Karachi

KARACHI: Sit-ins over the Machh incident at a number of key spots in Karachi caused massive traffic jams across the city on Wednesday.

According to the Karachi traffic police, one track of Shahrah-e-Faisal, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, has been blocked by protesters, due to which Shah Faisal Colony-Natha Khan flyover has been closed for traffic.

Massive traffic jam was witnessed on both tracks of the road from Drigh Road to Malir.

Besides, sit-ins are being held at Malir-15, Nipa Chowrangi, North Karachi Powerhouse Chowrangi and Numaish Chowrangi, and Quaidabad, resulting in traffic jams in these areas.

The traffic police advised people to use Corridor 3 due to the protest at Numaish on MA Jinnah Road and Gulshan Chowrangi to Maskan road owing to the sit-in at Nipa Chowrangi.

Heavy traffic was also reported on Lyari Expressway.

Eleven coal miners from the Hazara community were shot dead and three injured in Balochistan’s Machh area. The incident occurred near Bolan district late Saturday night, according to security officials.

