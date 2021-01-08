KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the scenes at the Quetta sit-in by the Hazara community against the Machh incident has moved her, ARY NEWS reported.

“Every family in Hazara community has its tale of sorrow and grief,” she said adding that those staging sit-in in Quetta have lost their brothers and sons while some even lost more than one people from their family in Machh tragedy.

“In some families, no male member is left behind after attacks on the community,” she said adding that she remembered the Karbala incident after the horrific incident.

Maryam Nawaz said that the entire nation has felt the pain of the Hazara community and she could not explain her emotions in words after visiting the aggrieved families.

She criticized remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would not be blackmailed by the protestors and termed it an insensitive and inhumane statement. “It is the government’s failure for not providing adequate security to the community,” the PML-N leader blamed.

She said that the relatives of the victims want words of compassion and kindness from the prime minister and assurance that such incidents would not repeat in the future.

“The prime minister is answerable to 220 million people of the country,” Maryam Nawaz said adding that even opposition leaders were not given security clearance for the Quetta visit, but they reached out to them to heal the wounds of the aggrieved families.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan promised on Friday to visit the families of slain coal miners to express solidarity with them once they bury their loved ones.

“If the bereaved families bury them today, I will go to Quetta today to meet the families of the deceased” the prime minister pledged while speaking at an event in Islamabad.

