Health practitioner administers empty Covid vaccine injection to Saudi man

RIYADH: A health practitioner involved in administering an injection to a man with an empty syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia has been arrested after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to local media reports, a health professional of Asian origin was involved in the entire episode that occurred in Riyadh and has been arrested over his role.

In a statement issued, the General Directorate of Health Affairs in Riyadh explained the circumstances of the video clip being circulated on social media related to this incident.

The directorate said that this incident occurred a month ago when the citizen was seen receiving an injection without the Covid vaccine entering the body of the beneficiary.

It was found that one Asian health practitioner affiliated with a private medical college in Riyadh was also involved in this. The practitioner was arrested while the necessary health services were provided to the citizen.

The directorate emphasized that this behavior is unacceptable and not in line with the medical protocols approved by the Ministry of Health.

An investigation is underway about the incident and the competent authorities are taking the necessary measures in accordance with the applicable regulations, the statement added.

