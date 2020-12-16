Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Health worker in Alaska had serious allergic reaction after Pfizer’s vaccine

Pfizer health workers reactions

A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with reports of the person’s health.

The allergic reaction occurred on Tuesday and the person was in stable condition after being hospitalized, the New York Times reported.

It was not clear if the person had a history of allergic reactions, the report said.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has advised people with allergies to consult with their doctors to make sure that they are not allergic to any of the component of the vaccine.

Britain’s medicine regulator earlier this month said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after two reports of serious allergic reactions.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues, US officials…

Pakistan

Covid vaccine will be free for all citizens, announces PM’s aide

Health

WHO vaccine scheme risks failure, leaving poor countries no COVID shots until 2024

International

One in 10 Spaniards have had coronavirus, antibody study shows


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close