Another health worker succumbs to COVID-19 at Islamabad hospital

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 continues to hit frontline workers across the country as one more health professional died from the virus at an Islamabad hospital on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has confirmed that its children ward’s principal operation theater technician (OT technician) Muhammad Zaffar passed away after being infected by the novel coronavirus.

He was being treated at the PIMS, where he breathed his last today, the officials said and added that he was tested positive for CIVID-19 on 3rd of May.

Read More: Health worker succumbs to coronavirus in Karachi

Earlier on May 5, in an unfortunate incident, a young male nurse had died in Karachi after suffering from novel coronavirus, highlighting the risk frontline health workers face as they fight the pandemic.

According to details, the male nurse identified as 30-year-old Noman was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Civil Hospital, where he had breathed his last that day. Before contacting the virus, he had been involved in the medics’ team fighting the coronavirus in the city.

Young Nurses Association (YNA) had paid a tribute to the male nurse who died while trying to save many lives from coronavirus.

