ISLAMABAD: Over 200,000 healthcare workers have received both doses of COVID vaccine after more than 0.5 million of them have registered themselves to get vaccinated, ARY NEWS reported sources.

According to data shared by sources in the federal health ministry, 525,208 healthcare workers registered themselves with the authorities for the vaccination process, of which 253,251 have received both doses. “126, 441 have received their first dose of the COVID jab,” they said.

“There are a total of 640,813 healthcare professionals in the country and they are currently among the topmost priority of the government for vaccination,” they said adding that the remaining 82,562 medics will receive their Covid jabs in the second phase.

The sources further said that most of the health workers are registered for vaccination from Punjab province that stands at 238,783. “108,752 health workers in the province have received their complete vaccination while 57,491 have got the first dose so far,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 16,000 healthcare workers, mostly doctors, have contracted COVID-19 in the country with 153 of them succumbing to the deadly infection.

According to sources, the healthcare workers affected by COVID-19 included 9,555 doctors, 2,296 nurses, and 4,154 other healthcare professionals.

The sources in the health ministry said that currently 564 health professionals are self-isolating at their homes and 22 others are treated at hospitals. “15,266 healthcare workers have so far recovered from the infection,” they said.

The sources said that most of the healthcare professionals suffered or died from the virus in Sindh province.

