Hearing on Nawaz’s bail plea to be held today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hold hearing on the bail plea filed by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Nawaz Sharif had filed the plea through his lawyer seeking bail on medical grounds. Two-member bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case.

The former PM had already filed a petition against his jail term as well as suspension of conviction in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Sharif’s counsel pleaded in the petition that since his incarcerated client was suffering from cardiovascular and kidney diseases, therefore he should be released on bail for medical treatment.

A number of petitions regarding ex-PM Nawaz are pending in the court including an appeal against the accountability court ruling in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. The bail plea is also pending in the high court until the ruling on the appeal is announced.

The NAB’s petition seeking extension in Nawaz’s punishment in Al-Azizia case is held in abeyance. While, the NAB has also filed a plea against acquittal of the PML-N supremo in Flagship Investment Reference.

On January 22, Sharif was brought to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) from Kot Lakhpat jail for a medical examination amid tight security.

A three-member medical board comprising doctors from the PIC examined the health of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo. Upon completion of the medical checkup, he was shifted back to the prison where he is serving seven-year term awarded to him in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court.

