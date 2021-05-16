A heartbreaking video has gone viral on social media which showed a 10-year-old Palestinian girl, Nadine Abdel-Taif, with tears in her eyes amid the rubble of houses after Israeli air strikes in Gaza Strip.

Nadine Abdel-Taif was seen looking around at the rubble of houses behind her as the girl is one of many Palestinian who lost their homes following overnight Israeli air strikes, leaving them in a state of shock and devastation.

Nadine said, “I’m always sick. I can’t do anything. I can’t do anything. You see all of this.”

“What do you expect me to do? Fix it? I’m only 10. I can’t even deal with this anymore.”

She broke down in tears, saying, “I just want to be a doctor or anything to help my people. But I can’t. I’m just a kid. I get scared. But not really that much. I’d do anything for my people. But I don’t know what to do. I’m just 10.”

“All of this when I see it, I literally cry everyday. I said to myself, why do we deserve this? What did we do for this?”

“My family said they just hate us. They just don’t like us, because we are Muslims. Why does Muslims act for you like that?”

Read: Pakistan calls for ceasefire at OIC moot on Gaza massacre

“You see all the kids, around me, they’re just kids. Why would you just send a missile to them and kill them? It’s not fair.”

A teacher of the Palestinian girl commented on the video, said, “This is my beautiful student, Nadeen. She was explaining to the press what happened to their neighbours. Thank God, Nadeen & her family are safe & sound. She is still shocked & traumatised, though.”

Israeli air strikes in besieged Palestinian enclave struck houses in main Gaza City, health officials say, taking death toll to at least 197, including dozens of children and women, according to TRT World.

Israeli air strikes on besieged Gaza have flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people, officials said, making it the deadliest single attack since Israel began attacking the Palestinian enclave.

Sunday’s strikes took the death toll in Gaza to at least 197, including dozens of women and children, with 1,230 people wounded. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.

OIC demands immediate half of Israel’s barbaric attacks

Earlier in the day, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has adopted a unanimous resolution demanding the immediate halt of Israel’s barbaric attacks against Palestinians.

The resolution was adopted at a virtual open-ended extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee of the Foreign Ministers hosted by Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The resolution demanded to immediately stop all violations being carried out by Israel, including disrespect for the holy sites.

It rejected ongoing Israeli settlements and colonisation of Palestinian land, including East Jerusalem and forced eviction of Palestinian’s from their properties.

The Muslim countries called for protecting the Palestinians, medical and first-aid crews, allowing them to do their work without hindrance.

The resolution underscored the responsibility of the UN Security Council to act swiftly to end the Israeli occupation’s barbaric attacks on the Palestinian people to preserve international peace and security.

It reiterated OIC countries’ resolve to support Palestinians’ struggle for their right to self-determination and a two-state solution leading to the establishment of the independent State of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Shareef as its capital.

Comments

comments