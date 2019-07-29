KARACHI: Heavy rains disrupted daily life in the mega-city today along with alleviating the long-standing dry spell in the most populace city of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Jinnah International Airport area of the city saw saw rains up to 4 milimetres (mm) while North Karachi and Saddar recorded 4 and 6 mm of rain respectively.

Karachi’s area of Gulshan e Hadeed saw 12 ml’s of rain while Nazimabad and Landhi areas recorded 2 mm’s of rain each.

The university road area saw 6.1 mm’s of rain along with P.A.F Faisal and adjoining areas saw 6 mm of rain.

Most amount of rain was recorded in Sindh’s area of Chachro at an unprecedented 102 mm’s, stated an official report by the Metropolitan office.

According to Director MET, the monsoon system will likely end on Wednesday and there are not much chances of rains in the first week of August.

Meanwhile, the power supply in the city’s several areas presented a dismal picture. According to the KE spokesman, the power company is working to restore electricity in the city.

