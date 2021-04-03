Flywheel machine explosion caused fall of heavy metal parts in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two women sustained injuries as a Flywheel machine exploded at an Iron Rolling Mills located at Sher Shah, Karachi, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, panic prevailed in Sher Shah after strange metal objects fell from the sky, which is now have been confirmed of a Flywheel machine.

According to eyewitnesses, the metal parts of the flywheel machine after a massive explosion fell at three various parts of the area including Pak Colony. The explosion caused heavy loss to the factory. The blast was so intense that the roof of the factory was blown up.

Eyewitnesses said that heavy objects fell at three different places in Pak Colony and the site area, after which heavy iron objects sank into the ground while the incident damaged the graves at Mayo Shah Cemetery and roofs of three houses.

On the other hand, SHO Sher Shah Muhammad Rafique had said that the police are investigating the matter and said according to the initial reports the metal objects are of the exploded boiler.

