Heavy rain, flood expected in Pakistan during next 48-hours: Met office     

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and floods in parts of the country during next 48-hours, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, heavy downpour would be recorded in Punjab and other parts of the country.

Keeping in view the forecast, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued an alert for Nullah Lai, predicting that it could witness a spillover due to massive inflow of water.

“A high flood is also expected in River Jhelum near Mangla Dam within next 36 hours,” the NDMA spokesman said adding that they have issued a warning to those living in the surrounding to evacuate from the area.

He said that flood is also expected in River Chenab near Qadirabad, Khanki and Marala headworks.

The intensity of the ongoing monsoon spell may witness a decline after the next 48 hours, the NDMA spokesman said adding that they had issued directives to the concerned departments for rain-emergency and flood situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday feared that the country’s exports may be affected due to rains in the month of August.

Taking to the popular microblogging site Twitter, he said: “It appears that because of the heavy rains, particularly in Karachi, our exports consignments are being delayed and hence our exports for the month of August may be affected.”

He asked exports to brought to the Ministry of Commerce’s notice any difficulties they faced in this regard.

