HEC clarifies regarding closure of universities amid virus resurgence

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday refuted “fake news” circulating on social media that HEC had announced the closure of universities across the country due to Covid-19 resurgence.

The HEC in its statement said that it had not announced the closure of university campuses, as government warns of a second coronavirus wave in Pakistan.

The HEC, in a tweet, said: “Attention Students!! HEC has not issued direction for the closure of universities.”

Attention Students!! HEC has not issued direction for closure of universities pic.twitter.com/LI2dhQl81E — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) October 26, 2020

“There is no direction from HEC for the closure of universities. Each institution will decide to operate or close as per its specific situation,” the statement further added.

The HEC has also issued policy guidelines for all universities to cope with the Covid-19 crisis.

Pakistan on Monday reported 707 new cases of the coronavirus across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 328,602.

Three corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19.

Some 26,492 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday. Around 311,075 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 328,602 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 143,836, Punjab 102,875, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,043, Balochistan 15,810, Islamabad 19,02, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,846, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,180.

