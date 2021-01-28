HEC directs universities to hold online examinations

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has said that universities have been directed to conduct online exams for the current semester, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the High Education Commission (HEC) has directed the universities not to take the in-campus examination for the current ongoing semester due to COVID-19.

The students have been directed to keep their phone cameras open during the online examination. The commission further said that efforts are underway to conduct in-campus examination for the upcoming semester of the universities.

It is pertinent to mention here that protests have erupted in parts of the country with students clashing with university administration and police.

In Lahore, some students of the University of Central Punjab, who staged a sit-in outside the campus, pelted stones at security guards. They tried to force their way into the campus but were pushed back by the guards who baton-charged them.

A large number of students staged a sit-in outside a varsity in Faisalabad. The protest turned violent when some of them started pelting stones at its gate and tried to broke into the campus.

