ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that universities had to decide on taking online exams after students’ protest in Lahore against in-person exams, ARY NEWS reported.

Responding to the students’ protest, Shafqat Mahmood in a series of messages on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, said that some university students are demanding that their exams should be online as they have been studying online.

Some university students are demanding that their exams should be online as they have been studying online. This is a decision for the universities to make but I have asked HEC to consult VCs and see if it is possible given special circumstances this year. 1/2 — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 25, 2021



“This is a decision for the universities to make but I have asked HEC to consult VCs and see if it is possible given special circumstances this year.”

Read More: No promotion without exams this year in Punjab: Murad Raas

He said that the universities should also asses whether they have the technical ability to conduct exams for all students.

2/2 Universities should also asses whether they have the technical ability to conduct exam for ALL students. No one can be left behind. It is also necessary to ensure that online exam system is not misused to get easy grades. Preparing good question papers/ assessment is imp — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 25, 2021



“No one can be left behind. It is also necessary to ensure that the online exam system is not misused to get easy grades,” he said while stressing the need to prepare good question papers or assessment.

Comments

comments