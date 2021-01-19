No promotion without exams this year in Punjab: Murad Raas

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has said that no one will be promoted to the next grade without examination this year, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Exams would be held in May this year”, said Murad Rass while addressing a press conference in Lahore. The minister said that the coronavirus pandemic has affected studies of students.

Schools were closed for 6 months during the first wave and for 1.75 months during the second wave and the government started online classes to minimalize the loss of students.

The provincial minister further said that schools have been allowed only 50 percent strength and strict implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) will also be ensured.

Murad Rass urged the students to submit fees of their children and added that several students left the schools after the situation developed due to coronavirus outbreak.

He further maintained that a campaign is being launched at the federal level to know the actual number of the students who left their studies after the pandemic.

Educational institutions in Pakistan, which were shut in December last year to halt the spread of the second coronavirus wave were reopened for classes nine to 12, yesterday, as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).

