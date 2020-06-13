HEC to introduce new policy for ‘direct’ PhD admissions

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has decided to formulate a new policy for PhD admissions, under which students will be able to get direct admission to PhD programme after the undergraduate degree.

According to details, the HEC has included the issue in the agenda of the commission’s meeting which will be held in coming days.

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has expressed reservations on the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) revised policy of PhD admissions that suggests admission to PhD programme after the undergraduate degree.

President FAPUASA, Central Dr. Sohail Yousaf also rejected HEC revised PhD admission policy.

He said that the standard of BS program degree in Pakistani universities is not in line with the standard of foreign universities but after M.Phil many Pakistani students go abroad for PhD.

“If such policy is made, then BS students will not be able to go abroad directly for PhD,” he added.

