BS Hons students can apply for PhD admissions as HEC’s new policy comes into effect

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has announced its new policy for PhD admissions, under which students can apply for PhD directly after four years of the BS programme.

The 12-page HEC policy document, applicable from January 1, 2021, reads that a BS degree, or equivalent, will be the minimum criteria for Ph.D. admission.

The maximum duration of a Ph.D. degree will be eight years, with the minimum being three years. Similarly, the proposed policy said the previous qualification in the same discipline shall not be required for admission to the Ph.D. program.

According to a new policy, a student pursuing a PhD will have to take up a course load of 48 credit hours.

The policy states that in case of non-implementation or violation, action can be initiated such as “warning to universities, suspension of admissions, suspension or revocation of NOC for admissions, public alert and non-verification of credentials”.

Meanwhile, HEC has not yet issued an official notification on the implementation of the policy.

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has expressed reservations on the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) revised policy of PhD admissions that suggests admission to PhD programme after the undergraduate degree.

President FAPUASA, Central Dr. Sohail Yousaf also rejected HEC revised PhD admission policy.

