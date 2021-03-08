In a bizarre act, a man used a helicopter to reportedly flew 128 kilometres amid COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to get himself a beef roast sandwich from a food outlet.

According to reports, the unnamed pilot bought a ‘roast beef in caramelised onion gravy barm’ from Chipping Farm Shop in Chipping, Lancashire after having landed his helicopter in a nearby area.

Reports said that a resident monitored the helicopter from City Airport in Greater Manchester to the shop using a flight-tracking website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipping Farm Shop (@chippingfarmshop)



The post shared from the food outlet was captioned: “When your customers are literally flying in to collect their favourite ‘Roast Beef in Caramelised Onion Gravy Barms’.”

The video shows an employee of the outlet handing over the food order to the pilot and later showing a thumbs-up sign.

The adventure may have been a memorable one for the pilot and the fast-food outlet but it has not gone down well with the police.

The video has now sparked strong reactions from social media users, who criticised the shop for entertaining the man’s request.

