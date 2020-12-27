Here is why Fazlur Rehman ‘skipped’ PPP’s public rally in Larkana

LARKANA: Differences between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have emerged as it has been revealed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman excused himself from attending the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Larkana due to ‘personal anger’, ARY News reported, citing sources.

On Thursday, Asif Ali Zardari had extended an invitation to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to attend the death anniversary event of Benazir Bhutto in Larkana on December 27, but he had excused.

Sources privy to the matter said that JUI-F was not happy with the PPP over non-appointments of the ‘favorite’ persons in Sindh. It was also learned that appointment of Fazl’s brother in Karachi’s central district was also made on JUI-F’s demand.

The demands were presented before Lahore’s public rally to the PPP on which Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed his resentment, sources said.

It also emerged that a JUI-F leader had threatened a sit-in protest in PPP’s strong fort, Larkana if their demands were not met.

It is to be mentioned here that, on behalf of Fazlur Rehman, a five-member delegation including Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Siraj Ahmed Khan, Abdul Razzaq and Saud Afzal is attending the PPP’s public rally in Larkana today.

