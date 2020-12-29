ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday a high-level Saudi delegation, including the Kingdom’s foreign minister, will be visiting Pakistan soon.

In a statement, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep, historical and fraternal ties.

Also Read: Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman telephones PM Imran Khan

The foreign minister said Pakistan is not facing any pressure to recognise Israel, adding Pakistan’s stance on Israel is clear.

FM Qureshi said India is using its land against Pakistan. He added India is training terrorists and sponsoring banned organisations as the EU DisinfoLab unveiled India’s nefarious designs about Pakistan.

Also Read: Indian forces targeting Kashmiri youths by painting them as terrorists: FM Qureshi

Referring to the opposition’s anti-government drive, the minister said the PDM-constituent parties’ narrative to bring the government under pressure has become ineffective. Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys public support; therefore, why he should resign on the desire of the PDM, he asked.

Comments

comments