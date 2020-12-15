Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman telephones PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: President of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) Prince Sultan bin Salman on Tuesday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the two discussed matters relating to promoting mutual cooperation among the two countries, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout detailing the meeting, Imran Khan and Prince Sultan bin Salman discussed the promotion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The prime minister also extended best wishes to the Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

Besides this, the Saudi Prince also condoled with the Prime Minister over the sad demise of Chairman of Sultana Foundation Dr. Naeem Ghani.

The prime minister appreciated the social welfare and educational projects of the Sultana Foundation in Pakistan, patronized by Prince Sultan.

It is pertinent to mention here that in rising cooperation among the two countries, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have become part of a seven-nation digital cooperation organization on November 13.

Sources said that the organization will make key decisions about digital transformation in the region. It will digitalize cybersecurity, the health and education system.

Read More: Pakistan to repay US$ two billion loan to Saudi Arabia on schedule

The organization is comprised of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and others. However, India has not been included in the organization.

Its headquarter will be in Riyadh, while the first meeting of IT ministers of the member countries has also been convened.

Comments

comments