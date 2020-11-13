Pakistan and Saudi Arabia become part of seven-nation digital cooperation organization

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have become part of a seven-nation digital cooperation organization on Friday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the organization will make key decisions about digital transformation in the region. It will digitalize cybersecurity, the health and education system.

The organization is comprised of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and others. However, India has not been included in the organization.

Its headquarter will be in Riyadh, while the first meeting of IT ministers of the member countries has also been convened.

Read More: PM directs to devise comprehensive roadmap for promotion of IT sector

Earlier on October 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Chairman of the National Information Technology Board to evolve a comprehensive strategy and roadmap to materialize the suggestions presented for the promotion of the IT sector.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding the promotion of Information and Technology in the country, the PM had said provision of an enabling environment was vital to ensure the contribution of youth in the construction and development of the country, especially in modern sectors.

Comments

comments