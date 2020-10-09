PM directs to devise comprehensive roadmap for promotion of IT sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the Chairman of the National Information Technology Board to evolve a comprehensive strategy and roadmap to materialize the suggestions presented for the promotion of the IT sector.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad today (Friday) regarding the promotion of Information and Technology in the country, the PM said provision of an enabling environment is vital to ensure the contribution of youth in the construction and development of the country, especially in modern sectors.

The youth of Pakistan has great potential for the IT sector and the PTI government is committed to providing all possible cooperation for the promotion of this field, he added.

Read More: Promotion of construction sector to boost economic activities: PM Imran

The prime minister said Pakistani youth has proved its mettle, despite the fact of being neglected in the IT sector.

The meeting also discussed utilization of the capacity of the country’s youth for the promotion of IT sector, especially in the field of chip designing industry.

