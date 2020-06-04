High profile store robbed by luxury SUV driving thieves

Thieves were caught on camera pulling up in luxury SUVs — including what was claimed to be a pricey Rolls-Royce — before apparently looting an upscale retail store.

According to footage shared on social media filmed by Justine Miller and Keith Feldman, a group of men in masks can be seen hopping out of two cars and charging through a smashed door in Soho before running back outside carrying boxes of goods.

“Looters are literally pulling up in nice cars and cleaning out stores in #Soho. What #Curfew?” Feldman wrote on Twitter.

One of the men can be heard shouting, “Come on, come on!” before the apparent thieves jump back in.

“That’s a $500,000 Rolls Royce on the right, incredible,” one observer wrote on Twitter.

Another identified the car as a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which they claim “starts north of $300k.”

The retail raid came amid an 11 p.m. citywide curfew enacted Monday night, implemented after protesters furious over the death of George Floyd turned violent in Manhattan.

The curfew start time was then moved to 8 p.m. by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday and extended through Sunday night.

