Visit highest global peaks: PIA introduces special fares for Gilgit Baltistan

KARACHI: Visiting the highest global peaks in Gilgit Baltistan has now become an easy task as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday introduced special fares to facilitate travelers visiting Skardu and Gilgit, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the details on its Twitter feed, the national flag carrier announced that it would now be charging a minimum one way fare of Rs6,915 from passengers traveling from Islamabad to Skardu and Gilgit areas of the federally-administered region.



“Time to admire highest peaks in the world in Gilgit!!” the PIA said in a message.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik while speaking to Marketing team and airline officials at a review meeting instructed them to provide best services to the passengers traveling on domestic as well as International flights.



He also instructed the employees to work with new zeal, strength and enthusiasm for the betterment of the airline with the start of the new year.

The special fare has been announced keeping in view the weather conditions and providing convenient, accessible and affordable air travel facility, specially to the people of northern areas and other PIA travelers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the announcement came after Governor Gilgit Baltistan Jalal Hussain Maqpoon on December 10 wrote a letter to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshall Arshad Malik to lower fares of the airline’s flights to the region in order to promote tourism.

“Gilgit Baltistan has a prominent place in the country’s tourism as it has the second tallest mountain, K-2, and highest altitude plain [plateau] known as Deosai,” Jalal Hussain Maqpoon said besides also sharing other major tourist spots in the region.

