KARACHI: Customs officials on Port Qasim thwarted on Monday an attempt to smuggle narcotics worth Rs360 billion hidden in footballs made in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

Chief Collector of Model Customs Collectorate South Saif Uddin Junejo noted the department caught 36 kilogram of heroin hidden in the 9,600 footballs meant for departure to Canada.

Officials, in a press conference earlier today said the footballs were made in Sialkot and were meant for Canada hidden in which were about 36 kilograms of heroin that is worth over Rs360 billion in the international market.

Four suspected to be involved in the smuggling have been detained by the customs officials and cases have been lodged against them while for others a team of officials have been constituted and sent to Sialkot.

According to the Goods Declaration (GD), of the items to be exported via consignments, the exported said the exports were meant for Canada.

Separately yesterday, customs authorities foiled a smuggling bid of around Rs3.4 million at Allama Iqbal International airport, Lahore.

According to DC Customs, Saqib Warraich, 23 iPhones, four Ipads, three Sony cameras, and one wireless set were recovered from a bag sent from Dubai to Lahore.

DC Customs said the smuggled electronic items were to be dispatched to Islamabad from Lahore Airport’s domestic departure.

The smuggled items have been taken into custody. While the airlines have been directed to check the bags at the Lahore airport before dispatching them.

