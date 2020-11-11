49 hoarders fined, 5 cases lodged, 10 warehouses sealed in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 49 wholesalers were found to be involved in the hoarding of essential food commodities in various cities of Punjab during October, according to a report.

The report furnished to the Punjab chief secretary stated that a cumulative fine of Rs600,000 was imposed on hoarders during a clampdown on hoarding and profiteering in Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Also Read: Punjab govt dispatches stocks of imported sugar to districts

Five cases were also lodged against traders found involved in such activities while 10 warehouses were sealed.

A total of 18,000 sugar sacks, 302 rice sacks, 1,160 wheat sacks, 2,627 bags of flour, and 35,000 kilogrammes of ghee were recovered.

Also Read: Report presented on crackdowns against hoarders, profiteers in Punjab

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives to the authorities concerned to take stern action against the hoarding of essential food items to reverse the inflationary trends taking a heavy toll on the poor.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the premier emphasised the need for keeping an eye on the demand and supply chain of food items and their prices. “I have been saying from day one that prices should be brought under control,” he said.

Comments

comments